Joan Amelia Engelhardt Hammer Catlett, 81 passed away at her Loveland home Monday July 15, 2019. Joan and her identical twin sister Jean were born July 21, 1937 in Sioux City, Iowa and adopted by Iryl and Roland Engelhardt of Sheldon, Iowa. Joan graduated with a nursing degree working first as a labor and delivery nurse until she assisted in a cesarean section never leaving the operating room again. Joan retired in 1992 as an operating room nurse supervisor moving to Colorado to be closer to her daughters. She was an active member in her church and temple where she found comfort in her experiences serving others. She was a member of the Golden Age and Card Clubs from the Chilson Senior Center. She was a volunteer supervisor at the Community Kitchen for 9 years, she sang with the Rhythm Singers of Loveland, she played a saxophone with the Heartbeats Band of Loveland. Joan had tireless energy and was a giver, she always had a great big smile and would offer her help to others. She is survived by her sister Jean Mulder (John) Shoreview, MN; sister-in-law Marlys Engelhardt of Sheldon, IA; son Michael Hammer of Dayton, MN; daughters Heidi Hammer (Rod Gunlikson) Longmont; and Jodi Hammer Arrowood (Chris) of Morganton, NC, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends. Preceded in death by her parents; brother Richard Engelhardt; husbands James Hammer and Robert Catlett; daughter-in- law Alice Hammer and grandson Christopher Arrowood. Special thanks to Pathways Hospice allowing mom to be at home until she went to be with the Lord. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Loveland. Condolences or flower arrangements may be done directly thru www.viegutfuneralhome.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 24, 2019