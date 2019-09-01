|
|
Joan Olive (Denham) Everson of Fort Collins died Aug. 20, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long and heroic battle with Alzheimer's. Joan was born Dec. 30, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Roy M. and Olive E. (Stroh) Denham. Joan enjoyed many activities and was never afraid to try something new. Camping, boating, motorcycles, snow skiing and fishing were always on the weekend activity list. Joan's talents included needle work, crocheting, knitting and sewing. She enjoyed travel and small ship cruises. Joan was a stay at home mother. Later in life she enjoyed working preparing and filing income taxes for others at H&R Block and the SeniorCenter. She will be remembered as a loving spouse, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all. She is survived by her sister Rae Edwards-Alexander and brother Roy Denham, three children, David R. and wife Cecilia of Johnstown, CO, Pamela J. McCormick and husband Dale of Shelton, WA and Andrea S. Jordan-Lane of Hubertus, WI. Five grandchildren, Aaron and wife Lisa Everson, Craig and wife Sarah Everson, Kellie and husband Mark Cwik, Kris and wife Jade Christensen and Mindy and husband Chris Ostrander and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her spouse of 63 years, David M. Everson. No service is being held at this time Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Suncrest Hospice, 1605 Foxtrail Ste 200, Loveland, CO 80538 or to any Hospice of your choice.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019