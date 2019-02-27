|
Joan Marie (Nault) Haskell, 78, of Loveland, passed away peacefully with her girls by her side February 20, 2019. She was born July 3, 1940 in Clifton, Kansas to Thomas and Bernadette (Otott) Nault. She married Larry Haskell June 20, 1959. Together they had two daughters Linda and Denise. The family made Loveland their home in 1976. Joan "Grams" was a feisty lady that could do anything! Throughout her life she played many roles such as homemaker, business owner, cleaning lady, painter, and 'Joanie-of-all-trades' for local property management companies. However, the role she was most proud of was being the "rock" of her family. Grams enjoyed spending quality time with her family and working on her house and yard. She was the go to gal for all family and friends. Her contagious smile and genuine personality captured the heart of many. She is survived by her daughter Denise (Tod) Banderet, five grandchildren Nicole (Nate) Johnson, Angie (Loren) Tonsing, Erika (Cole) Stephenson, Allyson Emmel, Cole Banderet and three great-grandchildren Paris, Dannika and Addisyn, all of Loveland. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Larry and her daughter Linda. Grams will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Cremation has been completed. A private gathering will be held in her memory. Go to www.viewgutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019