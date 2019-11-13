|
Joan Tideman passed away November 10, 2019 in Greeley, CO. She was born to the late John and Cecilia (Dugan) Beuck on October 25th, 1928 in Belden, NE. She married the love of her life, Ron Tideman on March 30th, 1948 in Hartington, NE. They moved to Loveland, CO in 1968 where they opened T&T Tire. She is survived by her 8 children. Terry Frei (Greg Tews), Connie Kunz, Jodi Allen, Tim Tideman (Pam), Sue Roche (Brian), Rhonda Tideman, Mary Dutter (Billy) and JoAnn Baker (Norm). She is also survived by 20 Grandchildren, 31 1/2 great children and 2 Great-great grandchildren and her 3 sisters, Margaret Doyle, Barb and Don Morris and Sue and Charlie Eickhoff. She was greeted in heaven with loving arms by her parents, John and Cecilia Beuck, husband Ron, Son in laws Jim Kunz and Kelsey Kingsley, Grandson in law Jarod Newlon and Great granddaughter, Izzy Sutorius A special thank you to the amazing women that helped care for mom: Marla, Jelly, Janet, Elaine, Kate and Cher. You all meant the world to her. We love you mom, mam's, Mimi, Greatma, Grandma. Rest well. Viewing will be at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home in Loveland, CO from 4-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mass and Catholic service will be held at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church, 1250 7th Street, Windsor, CO at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019. Viewing will be 1 hour prior. A private family burial will be held at Loveland burial park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Realities for Children at www.realitiesforchildren.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019