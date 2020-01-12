|
JoAnn McGee Daily JoAnn was born October 11, 1931 in Protection, Kansas to Dwight L and Mary Isabelle (Wilson) McGee, the oldest of 7 children. She grew up in Protection and graduated from Protection High School. She married George W. Daily in Protection on January 1st, 1950. She passed away December 11th, 2019 at the age of 88, after a long battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, surrounded by her family. At the time of her death, she was living with her daughter Linda and her husband Bill, in Severance, Colorado. Jo Ann supported George in his career path and as a result they lived in S Dakota and Georgia while George was in the Air Force, Manhattan, Ks while he attended Veterinary School at Kansas State, Ashland, Ks, and David City, Nebraska while George began his veterinary career. In 1965 they purchased Loveland Veterinary Clinic in Loveland, Colorado. She was a homemaker and partner with George in the Veterinary Clinic. They purchased Tanglewood Farm in 1978, where they bred and raised quarter horses. When George retired in 2007, they sold both the clinic and the farm and moved back to town. She loved many pets in her lifetime, adopting the pets of several friends after they passed away, but she was especially fond of Border Collies and Australian Shepherds. She was a long-time member of the Methodist Church and was an active member of the League of Women voters and the Republican party. She was a very talented artist and enjoyed learning to paint with her friend Lew Haskew at the Lincoln Gallery where she made many longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents Dwight and Mary McGee, and brothers Garth, Lyman (Bud) and Lyndol McGee. She is survived by her children Linda (Bill) Jeffers and Mike (Susan) Daily, grandchildren Tami Young, Jeremy Jeffers (Jamie), Shannon Buxmann, Heather Sellars (Telly) and Chad Daily (Amanda), great grandchildren Braden Carlson, Kaitlin Young, Bailey Kerbs, Kate, Ava and Emory Sellars, and Ella, Nash and Sara Daily, Sister Nancy(Carl) Hoffmans, brothers Gary (Viva) and David (Marcia) McGee, sisters-in-law Joyce Francis, Kathy McGee and Bridget McGee and her most loving best friend Bill Soloman. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends and neighbors. Memorial services will be held in Loveland on January 18, 2020 at 11:30 am at the First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Lincoln Gallery, 429 Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO 80537, True North Intensive Addiction Services, C/O North Range Behavioral Health, 1300 N 17th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631 or in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020