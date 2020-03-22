Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Abbott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Abbott Obituary
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Joseph Harrell Abbott, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 9, a day before his 93rd birthday at North Shore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado. Joe was born March 10, 1927 to Floyd and Viola Abbott in Waldron, Arkansas. His childhood was spent in Wister and Poteau, Oklahoma, graduating from Wister High School in 1945. He served in the Army from 1950-52. While stationed at Ft. Benning, GA he met the love of his life, Sue Abbott (Grimes). They enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Later, Joe graduated from Drury University in Springfield, MO with a B.S. in Business Administration; in addition, he received an MBA from LSU in 1974. In 1987, Joe was one of the first to be designated as a Certified Financial Planner. Joe began his professional career with the Frisco Railroad for twenty years before moving into the mining industry in the Human/Labor Relations capacity in 1968; which brought the family to Louisiana, Wyoming and Utah. Joe enjoyed golfing, camping, and serving his Price church as piano player and treasurer. He was a voracious reader, and well known for his delicious slow-cooked, BBQ chicken. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, in 2019 and his brother, Jack, in 1986. He is survived by two children, Dale Abbott (Carmen) & Christy Domman (George Santini) and three grandchildren: Melissa Abbott; Daryl Domman (Stephanie); Andrew Domman (Katie). Per his wishes, internment with military honors will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Littleton, CO. Condolences may be left at www.viegutfuneralhome.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -