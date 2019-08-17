|
Joe Bravo, 92, of Loveland died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1927 in La Junta, Colorado the son of Benjamin and Lucia (Amato) Bravo. He was raised and educated in La Junta graduating from high school there in 1944. After graduation he entered the Navy, serving on the USS Pennsylvania in the Pacific during World War II. He was honorably discharged November 11, 1946 and he returned home to Colorado. He began work with Santa Fe Railroad where he apprenticed as a machinist which led to his lifelong career with Rocky Flats, retiring in 1991. In 1957 he married Regina Griffey, the couple started their family and resided in Denver. Joe was an active member of the city of Mountain View community until 2000 when he moved to Loveland. In Loveland Joe was most proud of his involvement with the Loveland Honor Guard. Joe will be missed by his sons: Eddie Joe Connely of Washington State and Joe Ross (Becky) Bravo of Westminster; daughters: Joni Jane (Howard) Schmidt of Loveland and Rebecca Susan (Phillip) Hasselman of Laramie, WY; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents and all of his thirteen siblings. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Loveland. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by AVOL Honor Guard. Rite of Committal will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Crown Hill Cemetery, Wheat Ridge. Memorials are suggested to benefit AVOL Honor Guard or St. John's Knights of Columbus breakfast ministry. Donations can be sent to Allnutt Funeral Service, in care of Joe Bravo, 2100 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Please visit www.allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances of Joe.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 17, 2019