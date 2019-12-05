|
John Bridger Bonsall passed away November 26, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Memorial services will be held at Community Bible Church San Antonio, December 9th,10AM and God's Country Cowboy Church Loveland, December 16th, 10AM. John Bridger Bonsall was born April 4, 1989 in Ft Collins, CO. He attended schools in Loveland, CO and graduated Loveland High School in 2007. He was employed by Bose electronics in Loveland, CO, Honolulu, HI, and Broomfield, CO before moving to San Antonio in 2014. At the time of his death he was employed as a manager by Red Robin Restaurants. He was an avid sports fan and loved the San Antonio Spurs, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Denver Broncos. He and his friends spent many hours playing darts. He attended Community Bible Church in San Antonio. John is survived by his mother, Judy Creech of Ft. Collins, CO, his father, Michael, San Antonio, two brothers, Michael, Longmont, CO,Jacob, (Desirray), Severance, CO, grandmother, Sally Bonsall, Pharr, TX, uncle, Dr. James Creech (Lois), Estherville, IA, aunt, Betsy Bonsall, New Caney, TX, nieces, Jaelyn, Ava, and Amelie, and other relatives and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jim and Jo Creech, Grand Island, NE, and his grandfather, Jim Bonsall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the: FBO John Bridger Bonsall Memorial Fund. If sending checks please mail to 1437 N. Denver Ave, PO Box #230, Loveland, CO, 80538. Direct deposits can be made at any Independent (Guarantee Bank) Financial location, checks payable to Jacob or Desirray Bonsall.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019