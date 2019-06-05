|
|
John Hermes, age 80, of Maysville, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida, CO. He was born July 25, 1938 in Pueblo, CO to John and Marguerite Hermes. Mr. Hermes worked for 34 years and retired from Hewlett Packard in Loveland, Colorado. He enjoyed his family and living in Maysville. He had many interests such as hiking, camping, fishing, photography and Astronomy. He is survived by his wife Audrey of 61 years. His children Sherry (David) Erlewine, Mike (Lesley) Hermes, David Hermes, Stacie Hermes and Andy Hermes. Grandchildren Stacia (Shawn) Townes, Troy Erlewine, Brandie (Kerry) Bulen, Josiah Hermes, Cameron and Logan Hermes. Great Grandchildren Aurora, Makenna, Alex Townes, Zeriah Bulen and sister Marguerite Follmer. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Friends who desire may make memorial contributions in John's name to Roundup River Ranch in Gypsum, Colorado, Children's Hospital in Aurora, CO or The Grainery in Salida, CO. On line condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 5, 2019