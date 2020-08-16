1/
John Huntzinger
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Huntzinger of Bellvue, Colorado passed away August 2, 2020 peacefully in Ft. Collins. He was born in Douglas, Wyoming on April 26, 1935 to Charles Jefferson and Ruth Marie Huntzinger. He graduated from high school in 1953 and went on to the University of Wyoming where he played basketball and football. He joined the Army in 1955 and was a member of the 10th Mountain Division stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1958 when he picked his education back up. He graduated with a BA from Colorado State College now UNC in mathematics and he earned his M.Ed. from the University of Wyoming. He was a teacher and an administrator in California, Wyoming, and Colorado. He is survived by his two children Trilby and Tracy Huntzinger and his three grandchildren Chloe, Alexander and Andrew Huntzinger. John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce Maurer, sister Doris Hoff, and brother Carl Huntzinger. Donations in John's memory can be sent to the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 370, Laporte, CO. 80535. Family and friends may visit the online memorial tribute at www.allnuttftcollins.com to share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved