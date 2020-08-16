John Huntzinger of Bellvue, Colorado passed away August 2, 2020 peacefully in Ft. Collins. He was born in Douglas, Wyoming on April 26, 1935 to Charles Jefferson and Ruth Marie Huntzinger. He graduated from high school in 1953 and went on to the University of Wyoming where he played basketball and football. He joined the Army in 1955 and was a member of the 10th Mountain Division stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1958 when he picked his education back up. He graduated with a BA from Colorado State College now UNC in mathematics and he earned his M.Ed. from the University of Wyoming. He was a teacher and an administrator in California, Wyoming, and Colorado. He is survived by his two children Trilby and Tracy Huntzinger and his three grandchildren Chloe, Alexander and Andrew Huntzinger. John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce Maurer, sister Doris Hoff, and brother Carl Huntzinger. Donations in John's memory can be sent to the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 370, Laporte, CO. 80535. Family and friends may visit the online memorial tribute at www.allnuttftcollins.com to share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family.

