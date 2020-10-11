John Justin (Jack) McCarthy died Sept. 24th in Loveland, after a brief illness. He was born at Fitzsimons Army Hospital, Aurora, Colorado, July 14, 1942 to John Frederick and Ruth Swinburg McCarthy. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law (Larry Findley and Steve Knudson). He is survived by his children: Dane McCarthy of New York, Kelli Christine Levinsen of New Jersey, stepchildren: Chris McPhail and Heather Beller of Loveland, and grandchildren: Alexandra, Savannah, Erin, Emma, Molly, Maggie, and Jakob McCarthy; Samantha and Skylar Levinson; and Rachel, Wyatt, Meredith, and Hadley Beller. He also leaves sisters, Sharron Riesberg (Jim) of Greeley, Kathleen Majors (Tom) and Debbie Findley of Loveland, Wendy Knudson of Ft. Collins, and a brother, Kevin McCarthy (Tricia) of Picton, New Zealand. Jack was a well-loved family man and patriot who served his country with distinction. He joined the Marines in 1962, transferring later to the Air Force, from which he retired in 1986. He served two tours of combat duty in Vietnam and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. Coming from a military family, Jack spent time in many states and the UK during his childhood. As an adult, he returned to these places to renew old friendships. In his retirement, he worked as a handyman and volunteered for many worthy causes. Jack loved to travel and frequently crossed the country in his RV to visit children and grandchildren. Many remember Jack as an upbeat, kind man who involved others in myriad projects -- often inviting young people to explore his fascinating tool-crammed workshop. The infinite variety of tools he possessed was mind-boggling and provided a treasure hunt for the perfect device. Sixty years ago, Kevin idolized teenaged Jack, who took his little brother to kindergarten in a flanged-out jalopy adorned with red footprints. Jack was a wiry, passionate soul, but never had a harsh world for the obnoxious kid who tried to follow him everywhere. Often, in fact, he allowed the little monster into his room for bed jumping and wild dart games. Kevin repaid this by broadcasting news of his brother's speeding ticket to the world. (Even then, Jack could not be angry.) No one could have been a greater animal lover than Jack. Beloved dogs were always at his side -- the latest were shepherds Apollo and Jackie. He once had a small dog who rode everywhere with him on his motorcycle, wearing goggles. While in Vietnam, he was horrified that the military required soldiers to shoot native elephants because it was thought they carried weapons. Jack could not do this. Jack had many loves: his family, The United States, the US military, all animals, and classic vehicles (seven at last count). No one could ask for a better worker, volunteer, and friend. He was a war hero and a family stalwart. He remains with us.

