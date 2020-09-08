1/1
John Liddle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Liddle of Loveland passed away Sept. 4th, 2020 at the Fitzsimmons VA Hospital in Aurora, CO. after a long bout with amputation and stroke. John was born June 28th, 1961 to Jack and Bonnie Liddle in Ovid, CO. The family moved to Greeley, Co. in 1974 where he graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1980. He enlisted in the Marines after graduation and was active duty for eight years. A tragic car accident ended his military career. He married his high school sweetheart Nova Calvert August 1st, 1981 and to that union one daughter Amanda was born. He moved back with his parents in Greeley in 1989 they all moved to Loveland in 2004. John pursued many electronic jobs before attending College America and becoming a CNA. He worked for Interim Home Health Care in Ft. Collins for a while before he became totally disabled with Diabetes. He was an active member of First Christian Church, Loveland Moose Lodge and The American Legion. He is survived by his daughter Amanda of Greeley, grandsons Alex and Avery, his parents Jack & Bonnie Liddle, a sister Kimberley Mehaffey, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church, 2000 No. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO. 80538. Cremation has been completed and no services are scheduled.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved