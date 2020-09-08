John Liddle of Loveland passed away Sept. 4th, 2020 at the Fitzsimmons VA Hospital in Aurora, CO. after a long bout with amputation and stroke. John was born June 28th, 1961 to Jack and Bonnie Liddle in Ovid, CO. The family moved to Greeley, Co. in 1974 where he graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1980. He enlisted in the Marines after graduation and was active duty for eight years. A tragic car accident ended his military career. He married his high school sweetheart Nova Calvert August 1st, 1981 and to that union one daughter Amanda was born. He moved back with his parents in Greeley in 1989 they all moved to Loveland in 2004. John pursued many electronic jobs before attending College America and becoming a CNA. He worked for Interim Home Health Care in Ft. Collins for a while before he became totally disabled with Diabetes. He was an active member of First Christian Church, Loveland Moose Lodge and The American Legion. He is survived by his daughter Amanda of Greeley, grandsons Alex and Avery, his parents Jack & Bonnie Liddle, a sister Kimberley Mehaffey, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church, 2000 No. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO. 80538. Cremation has been completed and no services are scheduled.

