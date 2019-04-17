|
John T. Marker Sr. of Loveland Colorado passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at McKee Medical Center following complications from a stroke. John was born January 10, 1944 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Phil Hillis Marker and Jacquelyn Louise Leach. John met and married his wife Margaret (Peggy) Lee Kinter on June 4, 1967 in Sheridan while attending the University of Wyoming. John was a member of the Army ROTC at university and graduated with a degree in pharmacy. After completing his pharmacy internship John was commissioned as a Captain in the United States Army. While in the Army John served as a pharmacist at multiple postings and served on the drug review board in Washington D.C. John had a passion for collecting which began when his grandfather, a postmaster in Nebraska, gave him his first stamps. John loved to watch movies of all genres especially old films. Every spring John loved to garden with his wife Peggy. John's family was his life, he was a proud and loving father and grandfather. While raising his children he was active in the Boy Scouts of America. John embodied the traditions and values of Scouting and volunteered as cub master, scout master, and round table commissioner. John was a loving and caring husband who had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. John passed on his tendency for good natured teasing to his children and grandson. John is survived by his beloved wife of almost 52 years, Peggy; his son David; and his four grandchildren: Kadrin, Jarrod, Alyse, and Mira. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel Marker in 1991 and his son John Marker Jr in 2010. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1445 W. 28th Street in Loveland. Visitation 3:00-5:00 p.m., Wednesday at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Interment Loveland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Foundation in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 17, 2019