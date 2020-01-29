Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kibbey Fisburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mee


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Mee Obituary
John Mee, 91, of Loveland, passed away peacefully in his home on January 24, 2020. He was born in 1928 in Los Angeles, CA. He served in both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy, and settled in Northern California for many years before moving to Loveland in 2004. John is survived by his daughter Barbara and grandchildren Mike and Jeni of Windsor, niece Donna of Los Angeles, as well as his caregiver and friend Yvonne of Greeley. Private family services will be held. Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -