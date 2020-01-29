|
|
John Mee, 91, of Loveland, passed away peacefully in his home on January 24, 2020. He was born in 1928 in Los Angeles, CA. He served in both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy, and settled in Northern California for many years before moving to Loveland in 2004. John is survived by his daughter Barbara and grandchildren Mike and Jeni of Windsor, niece Donna of Los Angeles, as well as his caregiver and friend Yvonne of Greeley. Private family services will be held. Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020