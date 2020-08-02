John Newell Turley, born October 16, 1945 to Wayne and Virginia Turley in Ellensburg, Washington, died at his home in Loveland, Colorado on Thursday, July 20, 2020, where he lived with his sweetheart of 50 years, Sharon Linette (Reid) Turley. John and Sharon married in the Logan Utah LDS temple in 1969. Prior to his marriage, John served in the U.S. Army National Guard as well as a 2 year mission in England as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the LDS church, he and his wife have enjoyed serving others in numerous leadership positions, helping both young and old find the peace and joy of following the teachings of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He also served many years in the Boy Scouts of America, motivating his 3 sons to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. John was an avid supporter of his alma mater Brigham Young University, especially sports. He was the valedictorian graduate from the College of Business in 1969 with a degree in Accounting. He spent the majority of his career in corporate finance and retired as the Chief Financial Officer of McElroy Metal, Inc. in 2012. John enjoyed dancing, swimming, biking, running, reading, and studying family history. He touched the lives of many in the communities where he lived by simply being himself; a fun loving motivator who helped others believe in themselves. Mr. Turley was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Virginia Turley, and his sister Pandra (Bob) Oliphant. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his brother Kim (Carol), and his sister Annette (Stan) Herron. Also survived by his daughter Brigitte (David ) Means of Fruit Heights, UT; his son Craig (Shannon) of Loveland, CO; his daughter Shauna (Rodric) Mitchell of Jacksonville, FL; his son Steve (Angela) from Hagerstown, MD; his son Richard (Brittany) from Loveland, CO; his 20 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The Turley family will participate in a graveside service on Tuesday, August 4 in Jerome, Idaho.

