Longtime Loveland resident, John "Jack" V. Seifert passed away peacefully in Loveland on May 5, 2019. Jack, the youngest child of John Edward and Virginia Susan Starkey Seifert was born in Rockville, Nebraska. He started school in Soulville, Nebraska and graduated 8th grade. Then he went through high school in Boelus Public School graduating in 1941. Jack farmed and ranched with his dad and did custom hay work in Thedford, Nebraska and did dirt/scraper work in Loup City, Nebraska before moving to Loveland in 1956. In Loveland he worked for his Uncle Forrest Knox at his Chevrolet dealership. After that he worked for ABC Trailer House Factory and then for Continental Trailer Factory. Helping build campers and trailers in Longmont, Colorado at Red Dale Factory was his job then, mostly working as a welder. He really was a "jack of all trades". He met Lois Harmon in Loveland and they married on August 7, 1965 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After working 13 years at Thompson School District R2-J he retired. Jack and Lois enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with family and friends. Jack's hobbies included fishing and woodworking. He is survived by one sister and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his three step sons, four step grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren and four step great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Lois, his wife of 30 years, one brother and one step-grandchild. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home 1102 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland and burial will be in Nebraska.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 30, 2019