John R. Vincent, 81, a longtime resident of Loveland, passed away April 26, 2019 in an assisted living center in Fort Collins. John was born in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. While attending elementary school, he moved with his family (and six of his seven siblings) to Loveland, CO. John graduated from Loveland High School, after which he joined the United States Marine Corps. After leaving the Marines, he returned to Loveland where he held various jobs over the years. Some of his jobs included working at the Loveland Lego Factory (which made actual Lego bricks), much later at the Purina factory and he also did some work as a surveyor, which included some survey work for the Loveland Golf Couse. John greatly enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle! John leaves behind two sons and four siblings, James Vincent of Loveland, Mary Kerns of Estes Park, Bud Vincent of Missouri, and Jane Sell of Wyoming. A gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 12, 2019