John Wayne Burby

John Wayne Burby Obituary
John Wayne Burby, 69, went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1950 in Waukegan, Illinois to Wayne and Jean Burby. John settled in Northern Colorado in 2004. He was a professional salesman, won many awards, and loved his work and the people he dealt with every day. In his spare time, John was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver and loved watching football and old Westerns, but most of all, he loved just to be home. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; daughter Heather Pedersen; sons Robert (Samantha) and Benjamin; brother Wayne (Nora) Edward; sisters Carol Feige, Jeanie Grischkat, Mary Ann (Bill) Davis and Judy (Mark) Pasquesi; cousins Brenda (John) Hickey and Nancy Sargent; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bobby. By his request, no services will be held. He was loved by his family and many friends and will be greatly missed.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
