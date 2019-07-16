|
It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our loving husband, dad and friend, Joseph "Latch" Laccesaglia, 44, of Berthoud. He was born to Joseph and Leticia (Morel) Laccesaglia on June 21, 1975 in Rockaway, New York. He was a proud member of the Weld County Sheriff's Office in Greeley, Colorado. He was loved and respected by all that knew and worked with him. Latch met the love of his life, Rachel (Busch) Laccesaglia in Loveland, Colorado and later married in Greeley, Colorado. Latch enjoyed listening to all types of music, the Colorado Mountains, being by water and being outdoors as much as possible. He loved to barbeque and taking long drives. Latch is survived by his wife; children, Joseph, Michael, Nicholas, and soon-to-be daughter, Vivian. He is also survived by his parents; brother, Dominic (Krystal) Laccesaglia and an extended family and friends including his "Colorado mother and Bestie". In lieu of Flowers, memorial fund for his unborn daughter has been set; "Rachel and Vivian Memorial Fund" in Care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Latch's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration Visitation will be held between 6-8 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, Colorado. Life Celebration service will be held at 10 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Flatirons Community Church, 400 W South Boulder Road in Lafayette, Colorado.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 16, 2019