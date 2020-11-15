Josephine Lillian (Rabe) Jensen, the eldest of three children born to Fred and Freda (Ruhs) Rabe was born November 21, 1923 at her parents' home in Hamlin Township, Audubon County, Iowa and passed away November 8, 2020 at North Shore Health Facility in Loveland, Colorado at the age of 96. Josephine attended a rural, one room school house in Hamlin Township and graduated from Audubon (Iowa) High School in 1941. She received her teaching certificate and taught rural school for several years. On February 14, 1946, in Audubon, Iowa, she married Marvin Jensen of Loveland, Colorado. In 1960, she started working for Hewlett-Packard and retired from Agilent in 1986. She was preceded in death by her husband on December 3, 1989. Josephine was a charter member of Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Loveland and was active in her church circle for many years. She enjoyed flowers, birds and especially enjoyed her bird clock that chirped different bird sounds each hour. She loved her family and regularly kept in contact with lifelong friends. Josephine is preceded in death by her husband; parents, sister and husband, Mary Lou and Orin Holstad; brother, Fred Rabe; sister in law, Ruby Jensen; son in law, Gene Parker. She is survived by daughter, Carol Parker of Springfield, Missouri; daughter Susan Jensen of Loveland; grandchildren Julie (Chris) Lancaster of Warrensburg, Missouri; Jennifer Ferguson and partner Stephen Renfro of Springfield, Missouri. She is survived by four great grandchildren: Katie, Emilee and Todd Lancaster of Warrensburg, Missouri; Autumn Berryhill and partner Max Graves of Springfield, Missouri and one great-great grandchild, Isaac of Springfield; brother in law, LeRoy Jensen of Colorado Springs, Colorado and sister in law, Barbara Rabe of Audubon, Iowa; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family services will be held at Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Loveland on November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. To view the livestreaming service on November 19, go to the Mountain View website at www.mymvpc.com. There will be a link to view the service noted on the homepage. To view the service at a later date, go to the WORSHIP VIDEOS tab to view previous worship services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Loveland, Loveland Meals on Wheels, or to a charity of your choice
. Other condolences may be sent in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home: 1102 Lincoln Ave., Loveland CO 80537. Josephine's full obituary can be found at www.kibbeyfishburn.com.