Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Church
2707 N. Wilson Ave
Loveland, CO
Joyce Ornelas Obituary
Joyce Arlene (Wilcox) Ornelas of Loveland, CO died at Pathways Hospice Care Center in Loveland. She was born to Fred and Mollie Wilcox in Montana and was the oldest of eleven children. Joyce is survived by her sons Ron and his wife Barb and Terry and his wife Eileen; Grandchildren Amber (Dillon), Shaun, Jamie, April (Tyler) and Kimberly; Great grandchildren Ian, Madison, Olivia, Zienna, Holton, Neven and Azlyn. She is also survived by her siblings Donna Keller (Herb), Bonnie Tulp (Dennis), Richard Wilcox, Jim Wilcox (Diane), Debbie Wilcox and Susan Wilcox; along with numerous nieces and nephews in Billings, Montana, the Loveland area and throughout the country. Memorial services at Faith Church, 2707 N. Wilson Ave in Loveland, CO on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a reception in the Hall of Faith following services. Memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans at PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250 or online at www.dav.org Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
