Julia was born on August 8th in Loveland, CO, where she was raised and graduated from Loveland High School. While living in California, she met and then married the love of her life, Larry Ashby, in May 1963. Living the life of an Air Force Officer wife she lived in Texas, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, Alabama and New Mexico. She became a travel agent and ultimately, the business owner of a travel agency in Albuquerque, NM, where she was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for over two decades. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Leslie Ashby Ortiz and husband Robert of Charlotte, North Carolina; son, Lawrence Eugene Ashby II and wife Jeanette of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her four amazing grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Christian Ortiz, Emily Ashby, Caroline Ortiz, and Steven Ashby. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col (Ret) Lawrence Eugene Ashby; and by her father Arthur Gies, mother Mayta Huff, sister Constance Baird and brother Arthur P. Gies. To say that Julia was a devoted grandmother would be an understatement. Known as "Nana," she accompanied her grandchildren to baseball, soccer and football games, track meets, church, theater, musical and choral performances, birthday parties and was known to sew any Halloween costume imaginable. The family would like to extend a special thank you to those family members and individuals who cared for and supported her when she moved to Colorado, including Robert Noyes, Gary Huskey, Chris Noyes, Sandi Gies, Mark and Amy Stone, the extraordinary "Ladies of the Lake," and Pastor Chris Davis of Trinity Lutheran Church. Services for Julia will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:30am, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Loveland, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3333 Duffield Avenue Loveland, CO 80538. Her final resting place will be Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico with services being held at a later date.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 19, 2019