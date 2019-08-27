Home

June VanHall


1934 - 2019
June VanHall Obituary
June Alice Van Hall, 85, of Loveland Colorado passed away August 19, 2019 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. She was born to the late Oscar and Alice Sochia, August 2, 1934 in Marbletown, New York. June is survived by her husband Donald J. Van Hall and her 3 Children: Deborah Marshall (Terry), Daryl Van Hall (Emily) and Lisa Johnson (Jerry); her 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, her brother Ronald Sochia of Newark, NY; and sister Barbara DeLyser of Marion, NY. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to celebrate her life. It will be held at Viegut Funeral Home 1616 N. Lincoln Avenue in Loveland on September 3rd 2019 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow. Interment will be held at Loveland Burial Park. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
