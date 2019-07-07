Home

Karen Jean Vargas, a wonderful loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019, in her beloved home in Poncha Springs, Colorado, surrounded by loved ones including her loving husband, Larry Vargas. Born June 12, 1954 in Colby, Kansas, to Elmer and Dorothy Bishop, the family moved to Loveland, Colorado, raising four daughters, Kelley, Kathy, Karen and Kris, and one son, Michael. She leaves behind 4 daughters, Alexa Poole, Angela (Poole) James, Karina (Shima) Vick, and Jolene (Shima) Nava. She worked with the Greeley Evans School District, the Charter School Institute of Colorado in Denver, and the Brighton School District. In 2007, she began to date Larry, and enjoyed 13 wonderful years together. She and Larry moved to Poncha Springs, just outside Salida, in July of 2018, buying their dream house and starting a small antiques and collectibles shop, before passing away. Services were held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loveland Wednesday, June 26th, and internment was at Loveland Burial Park on the same day.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 7, 2019
