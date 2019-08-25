|
|
Kathleen (Kay) May Lister, 97, of Loveland Colorado passed away peacefully August 18 at her home with her family close by. Kay was born in Ordway, Colorado on May 20, 1922 and grew up in and around Karval. After meeting Ernest Leslie (Les) Lister at a community dance, Kay went home and told her mom that was the man she would marry. On September 21, 1940 they were married in Hugo. When Les joined the military service, Kay worked for family, odd jobs, and at the sugar factory in Sugar City. Shortly after Les came home from active duty, they moved to Black Forest. From there they eventually moved to Lamar, Colorado where Kay became a cosmetologist, and sponsored and played in a bowling league. When Les retired from Colorado Interstate Gas, Kay took up quilting and they moved to Loveland to be closer to friends and family. While in Loveland, her passions were family and friends, church, bridge, cooking, and quilting. She was preceded in death by her eleven brothers and sisters: Leila Frazier, Ida Green Sterrett, Marion Leonard, Roy Leonard, George Leonard, Dick Leonard, Warren Leonard, Velma McDonald, Verna Sorenson, Jeanne Mays, Della Leonard; and her loving husband Les Lister, who passed away in 1998. She is survived by her two children: Ernie Lister and Sharlene Roebke; five grandchildren: Kay Sandoval, Dale Lister, Dawna Wellhauser, John Roebke, Eric Roebke; eleven great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. John Turnage officiating. For those who wish to join the family, a small graveside service will be held at Loveland Burial Park at 1:30 P.M. Donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, 1003 W. 6th Street, Loveland, Colorado 80537.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019