Kathryn Koch

Kathryn L. Koch died peacefully at home in Kersey, CO on Sept. 23rd at the age of 49. Katie is survived by her mother, Linda Johns, sister Jennifer Farrell, husband Rodney Koch, and son Rodney Koch, Jr. Katie was born on Sept. 7th, 1971 in Fort Collins, CO to Harold & Linda Johns. A celebration of life is planned for Oct. 4th, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 5117 Falloon, Laporte, CO 80535 - flowers and condolences can be sent to this same address. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Katie's life. A light meal will be provided. Please RSVP at RobAhlbrandt@gmail.com.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
