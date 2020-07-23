Kenneth "Kenny" Schleiger left this world on July 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. Kenny was born and raised in Berthoud, Colorado to John and Christina Schleiger. Kenny was a farmer to his core. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia "Ginger" Schleiger; daughter Shelly Broes (Steve); son Rod Schleiger (Kerri); grandchildren Dustin Broes (Jessica) and Lauren Broes; step-grandchildren Hannah and Tristan Atkinson; and great grandchildren Ryley and Reyn Broes. There will be no services held. Please visit www.viegutfuneralhome.com to leave the family condolences or a memory of Kenny.

