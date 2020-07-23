1/1
Kenneth "Kenny Schleiger
Kenneth "Kenny" Schleiger left this world on July 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. Kenny was born and raised in Berthoud, Colorado to John and Christina Schleiger. Kenny was a farmer to his core. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia "Ginger" Schleiger; daughter Shelly Broes (Steve); son Rod Schleiger (Kerri); grandchildren Dustin Broes (Jessica) and Lauren Broes; step-grandchildren Hannah and Tristan Atkinson; and great grandchildren Ryley and Reyn Broes. There will be no services held. Please visit www.viegutfuneralhome.com to leave the family condolences or a memory of Kenny.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
I am sorry to learn of your loss. Kenny was a wonderful friend in my family. Please accept my condolences.
Denise (Speicher)Lauerman
Friend
