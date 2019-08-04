|
Ken Williams, 67, of Loveland, Colorado entered into the presence of his savior Jesus Christ on July 23, 2019. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Nancy (Reeh) Williams; daughter Kyla Williams; granddaughters Sophia, Isabella and Olivia Gonzalez of Albuquerque, NM. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Roger Williams and Nellie Williams Ensminger and brother Keith Williams of North Tonawanda, New York. Ken's greatest joy was helping his family and friends, working, gardening and golfing. He was a member of Loveland's First United Methodist Church. No services are currently scheduled and inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse Organization.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019