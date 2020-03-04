|
Kenny Lane Halderman entered into the kingdom of heaven on Friday, February 28, 2020, sharing his day of passing with his bonus god-son, Nathan Adam Rainforth, from 23 years earlier. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy Graham Halderman, of Indianola, Iowa; his children and bonus children - Ben Halderman of Indianola, Iowa; Meagan (Josh) Poe of Farragut, Iowa; Derek (Kellie) Norton of Wellington, Colorado and September Jeanne Dale of Waukee, Iowa. Grandchildren include Kaleb, Trystan, Josie and baby-to-be-born in August, Poe of Farragut, Iowa; Danilynn, Findley, and baby-to-be-born in April, Norton of Wellington, Colorado; and Isaiah, Austin and Henry Dale/Keever of Waukee, Iowa. Brothers, JC and Jeff Halderman and niece, Kaley Halderman of Lakewood/Denver, Colorado area also survive Kenny. Memorials can be sent to the family at 1004 N O Street, Indianola, IA 50125, and will be divided amongst various charitable organizations. To view a complete obit or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020