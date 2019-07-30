|
Kyleen R. Black, 72, passed away peacefully on July 20th 2019, at home in Severance, CO, surrounded by her family. Kyleen bravely battled Parkinson's for 10 years and Lewy Body Dementia for nearly 4 years. She was the loving and devoted wife of Thomas (Tom) A. Black Sr. and together they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. Tom and Kyleen were joined in marriage on June 7, 1963 in Corpus Christi, TX. In 2002, Kyleen and Tom moved their family from Uvalde, TX to Northern Colorado where they have remained ever since. They established Mobility & More in Loveland, a durable medical equipment company, which has been family owned and operated since 2003. In spring of 2014, Mind & Body Magazine recognized Kyleen as one of the "Top 40 Northern Colorado Super Women" for her leadership, perseverance, and business achievements. Kyleen remained President of Mobility & More until her passing. Between 1989 and 2016 they welcomed 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, all which currently reside in Northern Colorado. She is remembered by her family as being effortlessly extraordinary in life and a truly outstanding matriarch. She was a woman of incredible strength, elegance, & showed unconditional love to those around her. Kyleen loved hosting parties, shopping, traveling, and carrying on family traditions. She is survived by her loving husband Tom, her children Tab (Suzanne) Black Jr, Dionne (David) Franklin and her sister Jeaneen Gough. A celebration of life will be held at their house in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Parkinson's Association of The Rockies or The Redneck Ride for Parkinson's team, "Riding for KK", which is a 24 mile bike ride that Kyleen's family will be participating in to honor her. To donate please visit: http://engage.parkinson rockies.org/goto/Ridingforkk
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 30, 2019