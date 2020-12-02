Larry G. Lemer, 73, died November 24, 2020 in Aberdeen, SD. Larry Gene Lemer, son of Matthew and Rose (Harr) Lemer was born September 9, 1947 in Mobridge, SD. He grew up in Isabel, SD, attending Isabel High School. He enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, serving in the quartermaster supply area. Larry served during the Vietnam era. Upon his honorable discharge in 1967, he moved to Lead, SD and worked at Homestake Mine and in the oil fields in Gillette, WY. He was united in marriage to Margret (Dobkins) Lemer from 1973 to 1982. They lived in Loveland, CO area where he worked as a heavy equipment operator and excavator. In 1992, he began work for a contractor building roads all over the United States. After retirement, he moved to Aberdeen in 2012. Larry truly enjoyed helping others. He was very generous and caring. He was a people person. He enjoyed country swing dancing and was an avid pool player. When relaxing, he could be found watching television. Larry was a member of Sidney L. Smith American Legion Post #24 in Aberdeen. While his sons were young, he was the assistant coach for their sports teams and was a Cub Scout Cubmaster and Assistant Scout Master. Survived by his sons, Matt Lemer and Jim Lemer, and daughter-in-law, Keli Lemer, all of Loveland, CO; two grandsons, Trinten Lemer and Kody Lemer and granddaughter-in-law, Meghan; three great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Marley and Maizey; two brothers, Frank Lemer of Rapid City, SD and David Lemer of Aberdeen: four sisters, Patsy Clark, Cathy (Roger) Feickert and Carol Aberle, all of Aberdeen and Rosemary (Harvey) Greenfield of Rapid City, SD and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Fritz and four brothers, Duane, Robert, John, and James Lemer. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen. www.carlsenfh.com

