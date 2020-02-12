|
Laura "Tottie" Ford was born March 19, 1926 in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Russel R. and Laura Whitehead Wright. She died January 30, 2020 at the Mirasol Homes in Loveland. Until the end, Tottie was a caring person with a great sense of humor. Tottie spent her early years on the east coast, graduating from Wellesley High School in Wellesley, Massachusetts and Westbrook College in Portland, Maine. She was employed as an executive secretary in the admissions department of Harvard Medical School before moving west to Denver in 1950. She expected to stay about a year, but after becoming employed at the University of Colorado Medical School she met the man of her dreams and never looked back! Tottie and Grant Ford were married in 1953, and moved to Loveland in 1958. They raised two children in Loveland, where Grant ran a successful insurance agency. Both Grant and Laura were long-time active members of All Saints Episcopal Church. Grant served as Senior Warden and headed up the building committee in 1964 when All Saints took the leap of moving from their original building at Seventh and Cleveland to their current location on North Taft Avenue. Thirty-two years later Tottie was chairperson of the expansion project as the church completed a major renovation which doubled the size of the original facility. She later served as Senior Warden at All Saints, and the parish hall was renamed Ford Hall in Grant and Laura's honor. Another lasting memory that Tottie created are the beautiful stained glass lamps she designed and built, which grace the church sanctuary. Tottie was a member of PEO Chapter DR, and was president of the High Plains Art Council in its formative years as it instituted the annual Sculpture in the Park show and helped build Benson Park into the renowned sculptural display it has become. The Loveland Rotary Club awarded Tottie the Citizen of the Year award for 2001-2002 for her outstanding contributions to the Loveland community. Tottie is preceded in death by: children David and Anne Ford-Kearns, husband Grant, son-in-law Chip Kearns, sisters Mary Wright, Barbara Dunne and Nancy Dalrymple, brother-in-law Robert Dalrymple, sister-in-law Mary Ford, and nephew Russel Dalrymple. She is survived by her nephew Robert Anthony "Tony" Dalrymple of Evanston, Illinois. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 3448 N. Taft Avenue, Loveland, CO 80538, or Loveland Rotary Club Foundation to benefit the Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 304, Loveland, CO 80539. Friends may view this obituary at www.kibbeyfishburn.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020