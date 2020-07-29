1/1
Lavina Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lavina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lavina Idella Schmidt passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 at Sierra Vista nursing home. She was 94 years old. Lavina was born March 3, 1926 in Osage County, KS. She attended school in Cawker City, KS in a one room school house. Her senior year she graduated from Beloit, KS. After graduation she went with her sister Wilma to California to be with their sister Naomi. There she worked for the phone company. When she came to Colorado to visit her parents, she got a job in Loveland working at the phone company here. She married Albert C. Schmidt, February 26, 1952. She helped farm in Loveland with her husband and father-in-law Carl Schmidt. She worked at Scientific Electric, the Great Western Sugar Company, and at both Berthoud Feed and Grain and at Loveland Feed & Grain until she retired in 1995. Lavina loved sewing, baking, reading, Polka Dances and spending time with her friends. Lavina was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she helped in the office and also did a lot of baking for the fellowship hour. She especially enjoyed talking about the trip that she took with the church to the Holy Land. Lavina is survived by her sister Wilma O. McDonough, daugher, June A Schmidt, Adopted daughter, Kari Clark. Grand Daughter, Sara Redenius, Nephew, David (Lynn) McDonough, friend of the family John Turner, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Leona (McCormick) Bartz, In-laws Carl and Louise(Lutteke) Schmidt, Husband Albert C Schmidt, Daughter Kathleen Schmidt Redenius, Sister Naomi Ferguson, brother Dale Bartz and brother-in-law Jim McDonough. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. An outside service will be held July 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3333 Duffield Ave., at 11:00 a.m. There will be a celebration reception Saturday Aug 1 at June's home from 1 to 3 at 2616 Gilpin Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Lavina, fly with the angels, we love you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kibbey Fishburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kibbey Fishburn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved