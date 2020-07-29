Lavina Schmidt

Lavina Idella Schmidt passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 at Sierra Vista nursing home. She was 94 years old. Lavina was born March 3, 1926 in Osage County, KS. She attended school in Cawker City, KS in a one room school house. Her senior year she graduated from Beloit, KS. After graduation she went with her sister Wilma to California to be with their sister Naomi. There she worked for the phone company. When she came to Colorado to visit her parents, she got a job in Loveland working at the phone company here. She married Albert C. Schmidt, February 26, 1952. She helped farm in Loveland with her husband and father-in-law Carl Schmidt. She worked at Scientific Electric, the Great Western Sugar Company, and at both Berthoud Feed and Grain and at Loveland Feed & Grain until she retired in 1995. Lavina loved sewing, baking, reading, Polka Dances and spending time with her friends. Lavina was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she helped in the office and also did a lot of baking for the fellowship hour. She especially enjoyed talking about the trip that she took with the church to the Holy Land. Lavina is survived by her sister Wilma O. McDonough, daugher, June A Schmidt, Adopted daughter, Kari Clark. Grand Daughter, Sara Redenius, Nephew, David (Lynn) McDonough, friend of the family John Turner, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Leona (McCormick) Bartz, In-laws Carl and Louise(Lutteke) Schmidt, Husband Albert C Schmidt, Daughter Kathleen Schmidt Redenius, Sister Naomi Ferguson, brother Dale Bartz and brother-in-law Jim McDonough. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. An outside service will be held July 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3333 Duffield Ave., at 11:00 a.m. There will be a celebration reception Saturday Aug 1 at June's home from 1 to 3 at 2616 Gilpin Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Lavina, fly with the angels, we love you.

