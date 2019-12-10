|
|
Lee Allyn Brummer-Graham was born in Havre, Montana on January 26,1963 to John and Meredith Brummer. She passed away of natural causes on June 14th, 2017. She was the youngest of 4 children. Lee resided in For Collins, Colorado at that time. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and her brother, Eric Brummer. She is survived by her sister, Christine Brummer of Ann Arbor, Michigan and her brother, Vincent Brummer of Ronan, Montana.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019