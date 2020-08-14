Leonard W. Peck, of Loveland, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 following a sudden illness. He was 78. Leonard was born in Greeley, Colorado on August 13, 1941 to Lyle Dorothy (McGee ) Peck and Leonard Olie Peck. At 13, the family moved to Boulder, where he attended schools, including Boulder Valley High School, and spent many hours working in his father's bakery. He worked in other bakeries throughout Denver, perfecting his skills as a master baker and decorator. He created numerous beautiful and delicious cakes, for friends' and families' weddings, graduations, birthdays, baby showers and other special occasions. He was married to Josephine Ann Cervantes in the 60's, and they had two sons, Jason Leonard and William Tate. They later divorced. His career changed when he joined his brother-in-law in the roofing industry. They worked residential and commercial, covering the entire front range, into Eagle, Estes Park, even Craig and Glenwood Springs. Briefly he worked in Cupertino California as well. It was during the roofing phase, that he met and married his beloved wife of 47 years, Glynda Elmore. For over 43 years, the family lived in Lyons, Colorado. Leonard built the 2 homes on the property, plus the large outbuilding. His greatest joy was his Lyons property. He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son, Tate. He is survived by his wife, Glynda, his son, Jason (Heidi), 2 grandsons, Dustin and Nicholas, 2 granddaughters, Emily and Sydney, and 2 great granddaughters. He will also be missed by his sister, Beverly Arnold, brothers-in-law, Jim and Roy Elmore and their spouses, Diane and Bunny. He also leaves sister-in-law Jackie Boldin, and many special nieces and nephews. A private family burial is planned for Sunday, August 16 in Lyons. A celebration of his amazing life will take place at a date to be determined.

