1/
Lester Bert Jorgensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services to memorialize the life of LESTER BERT JORGENSEN, a Loveland resident for 40 years, will be held this coming week. On Friday, October 23, military honors for the World War II Navy veteran will be given at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver at an 11:15 a.m. memorial. A service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland, where Les and his wife Loraine were members for almost 40 years, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, and can be viewed online. Les passed away in February of this year. His wife, Loraine, returned to Loveland earlier this year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved