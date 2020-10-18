Services to memorialize the life of LESTER BERT JORGENSEN, a Loveland resident for 40 years, will be held this coming week. On Friday, October 23, military honors for the World War II Navy veteran will be given at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver at an 11:15 a.m. memorial. A service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland, where Les and his wife Loraine were members for almost 40 years, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, and can be viewed online. Les passed away in February of this year. His wife, Loraine, returned to Loveland earlier this year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store