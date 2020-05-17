"O give thanks to the LORD for He is good, and His mercy endures forever." Psalm 136:1 Lester Bert Jorgensen was born in Guthrie Center, Iowa, to Elva (Cook) and Harry Jorgensen, March 15, 1927, as one of six children. He served in the Navy for over four years, as World War II was winding down and in post-World War II efforts, which included both teaching meteorology and serving as a meteorologist in Morocco, and helping with the Berlin Air Lift. After his service he returned to Iowa to marry his longtime sweetheart, Loraine Glade. They settled in Loveland, Colorado, in 1955, where Les established his own business as a painting contractor, and worked for over forty years. After retiring from his painting business, he worked with Laborers for Christ with the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church, doing painting and construction work for churches and parsonages throughout the United States. In his retirement he and Loraine lived in Pahrump, Nevada, for over twenty years. They finally settled in Alamogordo, New Mexico, with their daughter and caretaker, Susan, and her husband David, who is now deceased. Les died at home in Alamogordo, February 26, 2020. Throughout his life, service was Les' passion: serving as an elder at Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years and doing philanthropic projects through the Cosmopolitan Club; he was a Boy Scout leader as well as a 4-H Leader. He was an avid fisherman, an enthusiastic cribbage and card player, and an artist who did beautiful woodwork and stained-glass projects. He and Loraine loved to travel and went to most of the states and provinces in North America as well as Costa Rica, Brazil, South Africa, Spain, Italy, and returned to Morocco as tourists. Les is survived by his wife of over seventy years, Loraine, his six children: LesLee Heusinkveld (Ron), Steve Jorgensen (D'Ann), Kevin Jorgensen (Robin), Colette Riehl, Chris Jorgensen (Elaine), and Susan Weitzel. He has fourteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. Services at Fort Logan are pending.

