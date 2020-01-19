|
|
Lezilie L. Klaas, 68, passed away on January 12, 2020 after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on October 25, 1951, in Denver, CO., to Walter and Jacque (Bachelor) Soles. Lezilie married Chris Klaas on September 19, 1970, in Thornton, CO. They lived in Aurora before moving to Loveland in 1973. She worked for Hewlett Packard for 30 years before retiring in 2002. Two years later she started the best career of her life, being a full-time Grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, baking, and most of all being with her family. Lezilie is survived by her loving husband, Chris of Loveland; son, Eric and wife Hope of Windsor; daughter, Sara Adent and husband Jeremy of Loveland; sisters Joni Baird of Houston, TX; and Lynette Soles of Loveland; grandchildren, Hudson, Gracelyn, Kennisyn, andVivienne Klaas; Baylee, Kamryn and Rylan Adent. Lezilie was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and great aunt, but most importantly she was known as the caretaker of her family because she was always caring for one family member or another in times of need. She was full of spirit and had a gift and love for cooking. Many memories were shared in their home enjoying family meals together. Cremation has been conducted and a memorial service will be held on January 22 nd at 11:00 am at Foundations Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice. Remembrances can be shared online at www.allnuttloveland.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020