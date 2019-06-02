|
|
Obituary for Lila Pearl Klingenberg Lila Pearl Stump was born to Clarence H. and Alice Stump on 6/06/1926. She was their eldest child and only daughter. Clarence was a prominent farmer and civic leader in Loveland, and was one of the founders of the Home State Bank (which has been sold three times) and exists today as Independent Bank. Lila met Albert Klingenberg after high school but a romance and marriage didn't occur until Albert returned home from serving in the Pacific theater in World War II. They were married for 62 years until Albert passed away in 2009. Lila and Al had two children, Sue and Roger. Lila was a wonderful, loving mother. After the birth of her children the family moved from Johnstown to Greeley for Al's job with Mountain Bell. They lived in Greeley until Roger graduated from high school and then moved back to Loveland where they would live until their deaths. They both loved to camp and fish and bought a cabin along West Creek in Glen Haven. They enjoyed it until it was destroyed by the Big Thompson flood of 1976. During the flood, they spent a harrowing night at a neighbor's cabin as they heard their cabin ripped away by the high flood waters. They were lucky to survive and were helicoptered out. Their land was condemned for rebuilding so they instead bought a home in Sun Lakes, AZ which was near Lila's Aunt Mary. In her early thirties, Lila became a portrait colorist for Kadlechek Photography in Greeley and worked there off and on for twenty years. At age 57, Lila realized one of her dreams when she became a realtor in Loveland. She thoroughly enjoyed meeting and helping clients find their home. She found her own dream home in Loveland in 1984 and lived there until she died. Lila will be remembered for her gentle, kind, and loving approach to life. She always spread encouragement to those in need, no matter what was happening in her own life. She especially loved spending time with grandchildren Travis and Danielle who lived with Al and her for many years. She loved to laugh. There is now a void that her family will not be able to fill. Lila is survived by her daughter Sue Wallace, grandchildren Travis Lloyd (Jessy MA) and Danielle Lloyd-Appleby along with the great-grandchildren Taylor Appleby, Livia Appleby, Levi Lloyd and Robyn Lloyd. She is also survived by her son Roger Klingenberg DVM (Elaine Foe MD), grandchildren Brad Klingenberg PhD (Lauren Weaver PA) and Kate Combs PsyD (David) along with great-grandchildren Walter Klingenberg and Logan Combs. Her brother Clarence "Bud" Stump Jr. (Emily) survives her. Albert Klingenberg, her husband, preceded her in death as did her brother, Clayton Stump. A family-only memorial service will be held June 16, 2019.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 2, 2019