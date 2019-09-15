|
Lila Seele of Johnstown passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her home at the age of 92. She was born May 3, 1927, to Jake & Bertha (Byerly) Reichert in St. Francis, Kansas. The fourth of six children, her family moved to Loveland in 1934, during the depression years. She graduated from Loveland High School in 1945. Lila married Alvin "Al" Seele on December 13, 1949, in Cheyenne, WY. They moved to the farm one mile south of Johnstown, where they made their home for the next 50 years. There they raised their children, Kent and Kathy. Al passed away June 2, 2009; they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage that December. Lila was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Ladies Guild, where she served in many capacities. She and Al were also long-time members of the Farm Bureau. Lila is survived by her son Kent (Diana) Seele and daughter Kathy Seele; granddaughters Kendall (Josh) Robinson, Andrea (Marcus) Podtburg, and Erin (Mason) Marick; and great-grandchildren Clayton and Aiden Robinson, Sloane & Reece Podtburg and Ainsley Marick, all of Johnstown; sisters-in-law Helen Reichert of Pueblo and Pearl Reichert of Loveland; and brother-in-law Olin Seele of Johnstown. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Lila was preceded in death by her parents, husband Al, her brothers Ed Reichert and Rex Reichert, infant sister Betty Reichert, and sisters Shirley Cross and Lanie Fogleman. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 19 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. Life Celebration 11 a.m. Friday, September 20 at Grace Community Church, Johnstown with reception to follow. Interment at Johnstown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to "Faith Lutheran Church" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634 Friends may leave condolences and read the entire obituary at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019