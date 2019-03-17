|
Lilla V. Jones (Lilly) a loving mother, grandmother, friend and lifetime resident of Northern Colorado died peacefully February 24, 2019. She was born the youngest of 6 in Fleming Co. to Golda & Carl Claypool. She graduated from Ft. Collins High School and married Bob Jones in 1947. They were married 66 years. Lilly worked at CSU for 20 years and loved the job and the students. She made many friends and still had lifelong friends until her death. She was passionate about her family, friends, dogs, quilting, reading, collecting blue willow, thrift shopping and politics. Lilly finished her last quilt only days before leaving us. Lilly was preceded in death by her 5 siblings, husband Bob and son Charley. She is survived by her remaining children Robin Jones (Carrie) of Cedaredge, Co.; Lynn Jones of Red Feather Lakes, Co.; Dinah Junge (Bob) of Englewood, Co.; 3 beloved grandchildren, Lucas, Jaymee and Jordan; and 3 greatly loved great grand-children, Bo, Lyla and Easton. Lilly will be greatly missed by her family and friends. As she often said miss me a little just not a lot. Memorial service will Saturday April 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Loveland at Foundations Church, 1380 N. Denver Ave, Loveland, CO 80538.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019