Lillie Frances Monroe was born in Maple Rapids, Michigan on May 2, 1923 to Verne and Esther Husted. She passed away at her home on Friday February 22, 2019. She lived 95 years. Lillie married Ivan Monroe on June 21, 1942. Lillie and Ivan moved the family to Loveland Colorado in 1964. They were divorced in 1972. She was a member of the Loveland Nazarene Church for many years. In Lillie's life she was a factory worker, patient care provider, Sunday School teacher and home maker. Her hobbies included crocheting, reading and playing the piano, organ and accordion. Her fruit salad was a favorite at every family gathering. It was often her ticket in. She remained active by playing cards at the Chilson Center weekly, as well as a weekly fellowship group at her church. Lillie enjoyed being in the mountains as much as possible, that is what initially drew her to Colorado. Lillie was proceeded in death by her parents, her 7 siblings and 2 sons in law, Dan Rapelje and Frank Hudson. She is survived by her 5 children, Dixie Rapelje, Jean Renz, Sharon Hudson, Charles Monroe and Grace Hughes. As well as 2 sons in law, Jerry Renz and Gary Hughes. Along with her 17 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland, Colorado on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 am with viewing 1 hour prior to services and reception following services. Interment will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Fort Collins, CO at 1:30pm following the reception. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019