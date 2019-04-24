Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kibbey Fisburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
(970) 667-5885
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kibbey Fisburn Funeral Home
1102 N. Lincoln
Loveland, CO 80537
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1445 W. 28th Street
Loveland, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Milligan


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Milligan Obituary
Lois Margaret Fredrickson Milligan was born on October 12, 1923 to James and Annetta Hansen Frederickson in Brigham City Utah. She was the fourth of eight children. The family moved to Danville, California where she graduated from high school in 1941. She married her soldier husband, Cecil Milligan, on September 2, 1943. When the war ended in 1945 they moved to Loveland, Colorado where his family owned Milligan's Grocery & Market. She and Cecil celebrated 69 years of marriage before he passed away in 2012. She was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was known for her kindness, generosity and service, especially her homemade bread and quilts. Her posterity includes three daughters and their husbands: Judy & Murell Johnson, Loveland, Peggy and Henry Moffit, West Point, Utah, Donna and Randy Meadows, Loveland, 13 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren. Funeral service, Friday, 10:00 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1445 W. 28th Street, Loveland. Viewing Thursday, 5-7:00p.m., Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now