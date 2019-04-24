|
|
Lois Margaret Fredrickson Milligan was born on October 12, 1923 to James and Annetta Hansen Frederickson in Brigham City Utah. She was the fourth of eight children. The family moved to Danville, California where she graduated from high school in 1941. She married her soldier husband, Cecil Milligan, on September 2, 1943. When the war ended in 1945 they moved to Loveland, Colorado where his family owned Milligan's Grocery & Market. She and Cecil celebrated 69 years of marriage before he passed away in 2012. She was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was known for her kindness, generosity and service, especially her homemade bread and quilts. Her posterity includes three daughters and their husbands: Judy & Murell Johnson, Loveland, Peggy and Henry Moffit, West Point, Utah, Donna and Randy Meadows, Loveland, 13 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren. Funeral service, Friday, 10:00 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1445 W. 28th Street, Loveland. Viewing Thursday, 5-7:00p.m., Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019