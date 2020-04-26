|
Lora Lynn Adams, 56, passed away at her home in Loveland on April 22nd, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 10th, 1964 to Gene and Shirley (Booker) Adams in Muskegon, Michigan. After graduating from Oakridge High School, she married Ken Hissong and moved to Colorado where they raised 2 beautiful daughters, Skye and Kyla. She was employed as a computer technician. She is survived by her husband, Bill Nunes; her children, Skye (Mike) Leurs and Kyla Hissong; and the joy of her life, grandson Noah. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene; and is survived by her mother, Shirley; and siblings, Larry (Cathy) Adams, Connie (Randy) Huston and Michael (Brenda) Adams. Arrangements to be announced at a later date.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020