First Christian Church
2000 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
2000 North Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO
1932 - 2019
Loren Smith Obituary
Loren (Smitty) Smith, 87 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Pathways Hospice at McKee. Loren was born in Littleton, CO, April 10, 1932 to Loren and Zelma Smith. Loren was the second of 12 children. Loren married Lois Rennick, the love of his life, in Loveland, CO on November 24, 1967. Loren was blessed with three children; Cheryl Wilson, Dan Rennick and Dawn Smith. Loren had several careers during his life; baker, sandblaster, steam cleaner and painter but most of all he was a great fisherman. Lois and Loren proudly held Bronco season tickets and Loren was a darn good armchair quarterback. Loren is survived by his wife Lois of 51 years; daughter Cheryl and husband Kenn Wilson of Loveland, son Dan and wife Raeann Rennick of Greeley and daughter Dawn Smith of Frisco, Texas; brothers Richard, Fred and John and sisters Betty and Linda. Five Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry, Larry and Tommy and sisters Eleanor, Christine and Charlotte. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at First Christian Church, 2000 North Lincoln Ave., Loveland, with inurnment at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 25, 2019
