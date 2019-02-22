|
|
Lorena Lebsack, longtime resident of the Berthoud/Loveland area, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1919 in Agawam, Montana to Henry and Christina (Hofmann) Gemar. She joined two older sisters in the family, Elsie and Clara. In 1922 the family moved to a farm north of Loveland. Lorena attended Proctor School through the eighth grade. After the death of her mother in 1932, Lorena ended her schooling to help her father work the farm and take care of the household. Upon his remarriage, she moved to a boarding house in Loveland. At the age of 15 she worked various jobs including housekeeping and waitressing in order to support herself. She later met Adolph Lebsack, a Berthoud farmer, marrying him on January 28, 1937. They enjoyed a loving relationship for over 40 years until his death in 1979. Lorena is survived by son, Dennis (Faye) Lebsack, daughter, Arloa (Lorin) Ellertson, grandsons, Jeffrey Roland (Shawna Dalke), Michael Jason, Chad Ellertson (Jordan Zwart), several nieces and nephews, along with numerous grandnieces/grandnephews. She also leaves behind many dear friends of various ages throughout the Northern Front Range. A funeral service and celebration of life will be held Monday, February 25th, 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Berthoud, followed by a luncheon reception. Graveside services will take place thereafter at Greenlawn Cemetery, Berthoud, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019