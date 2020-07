Lorenz (Mutts) Sowitch died on June 25 at Brookdale North Loveland Assisted Living at the age of 94. Services will be held on July 10 at 10am at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He married the love of his life, Lorene Gilborn, on August 11, 1945 and they were together until her death in 2013. Mutts is survived by two sons; Lou (Holly) Sowitch of Loveland and Les (Andrea) Sowitch of Denver as well as 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

