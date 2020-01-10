|
|
Louis Robert Turf III, (Lou), passed away peacefully in his sleep. Lou recently spent the holiday with his sons and family. He was very happy, and it was as it always was, fantastic. Lou was the light of his family and friends' lives, as were the many people that helped him on his quest for knowledge about the world. Anyone that knew the man would laugh and love because of the joy Lou gave us all. Many will remember his friendship, and many will never forget about those blue eyes and his humor, flashy cars, and interests. He was loved by so many, even across the globe. He was a special man to many, and he will be dearly missed by all. In the end what made this man great is that he was a master of sincere and lasting relationships. Lou is survived by his eldest son Christopher and youngest son Robbie and their families and children.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020