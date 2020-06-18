Louise Less
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Less passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 101, following a brief illness. Louise was born in Hamilton County, Kansas to Ruth and Harry Leifheit and grew up in Loveland She was elected City Clerk for the City of Loveland and continued to win elections and remained in that position until she accepted an opportunity with the Botony Department at Colorado State University. She worked there until she retired. Louise enjoyed traveling, playing cards and was an avid golfer. Louise played in the Womens Golf Groups at the Loveland Old Course and Cattail Golf Course. Louise enjoyed her last round of golf at the age of 96. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and two sisters. Louise was devoted to her two children. She adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. She will be dearly missed by all and forever in our hearts. Graveside Service will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Loveland Burial Park Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved