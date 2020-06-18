Louise Less passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 101, following a brief illness. Louise was born in Hamilton County, Kansas to Ruth and Harry Leifheit and grew up in Loveland She was elected City Clerk for the City of Loveland and continued to win elections and remained in that position until she accepted an opportunity with the Botony Department at Colorado State University. She worked there until she retired. Louise enjoyed traveling, playing cards and was an avid golfer. Louise played in the Womens Golf Groups at the Loveland Old Course and Cattail Golf Course. Louise enjoyed her last round of golf at the age of 96. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and two sisters. Louise was devoted to her two children. She adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. She will be dearly missed by all and forever in our hearts. Graveside Service will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Loveland Burial Park Cemetery.

