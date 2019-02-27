Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise O'Guin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise O'Guin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise O'Guin Obituary
Lou was born in Redlands, Calif to Henrietta and Gaele H Bouma. She married Air Force Lt Adam B O'Guin, Jr in 1946. Adam died in 1996, after 50 years of marriage. Their military life took them to many places worldwide. Lou was an avid golfer and won several club championships. With her love of nature, she and Adam enjoyed hunting and fishing—her proudest catch being a 42-pound salmon in Alaska. Watercolor painting was another hobby she enjoyed and excelled at. After Adam's retirement they lived in Palmer Lake, CO and Tucson, AZ. Lou's last years were spent back in Colorado. For the past one and a half years she was lovingly cared for at Green House Homes in Loveland, CO. Lou is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl D Lopez (John) of Loveland and Debra K LaVigne (Edward) of Lansing, NY, as well as 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. No services are planned. In Lou's Name, memorial gifts may be made to Abiding Love Lutheran Church, 2825 E 1st St, Loveland, CO 80537.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.