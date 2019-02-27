|
Lou was born in Redlands, Calif to Henrietta and Gaele H Bouma. She married Air Force Lt Adam B O'Guin, Jr in 1946. Adam died in 1996, after 50 years of marriage. Their military life took them to many places worldwide. Lou was an avid golfer and won several club championships. With her love of nature, she and Adam enjoyed hunting and fishing—her proudest catch being a 42-pound salmon in Alaska. Watercolor painting was another hobby she enjoyed and excelled at. After Adam's retirement they lived in Palmer Lake, CO and Tucson, AZ. Lou's last years were spent back in Colorado. For the past one and a half years she was lovingly cared for at Green House Homes in Loveland, CO. Lou is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl D Lopez (John) of Loveland and Debra K LaVigne (Edward) of Lansing, NY, as well as 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. No services are planned. In Lou's Name, memorial gifts may be made to Abiding Love Lutheran Church, 2825 E 1st St, Loveland, CO 80537.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019